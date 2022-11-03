Critics review the latest film releases. “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” a dark comedy-drama that follows a journalist who returns to his native country of Mexico and is experiencing an existential crisis. “Next Exit” is about a pair of strangers who go on a road trip during their final days to take part in an experiment about death. “Something in the Dirt” follows two neighbors who witness some supernatural happenings and decide to document it. “Causeway” stars Jennifer Lawrence as an Afghanistan war veteran with a traumatic brain injury and is working to adjust to life at home. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is a biopic about the singer, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood.
In ‘Causeway,’ Jennifer Lawrence returns to her serious acting roots, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Tim Grierson - senior U.S. critic for Screen International, vice president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and author of “This Is How You Make A Movie” - @TimGrierson
- Amy Nicholson - host of the podcast Unspooled and film reviewer for the New York Times - @theAmyNicholson