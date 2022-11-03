Critics review the latest film releases. “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” a dark comedy-drama that follows a journalist who returns to his native country of Mexico and is experiencing an existential crisis. “Next Exit” is about a pair of strangers who go on a road trip during their final days to take part in an experiment about death. “Something in the Dirt” follows two neighbors who witness some supernatural happenings and decide to document it. “Causeway” stars Jennifer Lawrence as an Afghanistan war veteran with a traumatic brain injury and is working to adjust to life at home. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is a biopic about the singer, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood.