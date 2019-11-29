Linda Ronstadt sang rock, folk, Mexican mariachi and operetta. She won 10 Grammys, and was the only female artist with five platinum-selling albums in a row. But she hasn’t sung in public for 10 years after losing her ability to sing because of Parkinson’s disease. A new documentary looks at her career. It's called “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice."
Linda Ronstadt, from arena rock to operetta and Mexican folk
Rob Epstein - director, Jeffrey Friedman - director
Madeleine Brand
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski