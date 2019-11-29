Linda Ronstadt, from arena rock to operetta and Mexican folk

Linda Ronstadt with a guitar in "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice." Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment.

Linda Ronstadt sang rock, folk, Mexican mariachi and operetta. She won 10 Grammys, and was the only female artist with five platinum-selling albums in a row. But she hasn’t sung in public for 10 years after losing her ability to sing because of Parkinson’s disease. A new documentary looks at her career. It's called “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice."


