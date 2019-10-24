Breast cancer: Lots of attention, little understanding

Breast cancer awareness ribbon. Photo credit: marijana1/CC 2.0 via Pixabay

Journalist Kate Pickert was 35 when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. As a health care reporter for TIME Magazine, Pickert had reported on the science of the disease, the treatments and statistics.

But she found her own understanding of breast cancer didn’t match up with her experience dealing with the disease. Those distinctions led her to one conclusion: what the public knows about breast cancer is outdated. Picket brings the public up to speed with her new book titled “Radical: The Science, Culture, and History of Breast Cancer in America.” 

Kate Pickert - journalism professor at Loyola Marymount University; former health care reporter for Time magazine; author of “Radical: The Science, Culture, and History of Breast Cancer in America”

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Caleigh Wells