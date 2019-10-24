Deep state v. shadow government: Who’s running the US?

President Donald Trump often blames what he calls the “deep state” of running a conspiracy against him. But the president’s idea of a deep state operative is another man’s career civil servant, such as: Fiona Hill, Trump’s former Director for European and Russian Affairs; Marie Yovanovitch, the former Ukraine ambassador; and William Taylor, the administration’s pick to replace yovanovitch in Ukraine. All had served in previous administrations. All gave damning depositions in the impeachment inquiry against Trump in the last few days, namely that they were undermined by unelected people like Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who were able to run shadow foriegn policy because they had the president’s ear.