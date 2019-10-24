House investigates Rep. Katie Hill for having an affair with a staffer

U.S. Congresswoman Katie Hill speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention.

U.S. Congresswoman Katie Hill speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0 via Flickr

Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegedly having a romantic relationship with a staffer. Last year, the House banned such relationships. She denies it, but admits being involved in another relationship with a campaign worker. 

The allegation first surfaced on the conservative website Red State last week. Red State reported that Hill was in a polyamorous relationship with that campaign worker (a woman) and her husband. She is divorcing her husband. 

She says because Red State published a nude photo of her, she’s the victim of revenge porn. 

