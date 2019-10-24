House investigates Rep. Katie Hill for having an affair with a staffer

Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegedly having a romantic relationship with a staffer. Last year, the House banned such relationships. She denies it, but admits being involved in another relationship with a campaign worker.

The allegation first surfaced on the conservative website Red State last week. Red State reported that Hill was in a polyamorous relationship with that campaign worker (a woman) and her husband. She is divorcing her husband.

She says because Red State published a nude photo of her, she’s the victim of revenge porn.