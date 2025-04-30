From meme coins to branded merch, President Trump has become marketer-in-chief, using his office to pad his personal wealth like few, if any, of his predecessors.
Trump offers White House access if you buy his meme coin. Illegal?
Credits
Guests:
- Richard Painter - law professor at the University of Minnesota, former chief White House ethics lawyer during the George W. Bush administration - @RWPUSA
- Tony Carrk - executive director of Accountable.US, a nonpartisan government ethics watchdog group