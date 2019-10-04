‘The Joker’ is shallow and not worth the controversy, says critic

We review “Pain and Glory,” starring Antonio Banderas as a celebrated filmmaker; “Low Tide,” a thriller about teenagers who rob houses along the Jersey Shore for sport; “Wrinkles the Clown,” a documentary about a man who dresses as a clown to scare misbehaving children in Florida.

Also “The Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, has critics concerned that the main character fits the profile of many mass shooters. The movie has prompted some theaters to increase security, especially after a gunman killed 12 people during another Batman-related movie a few years ago.