Whistleblower claims interference in audits of tax returns from Trump and Pence

Hosted by
Seal of the United States Department of the Treasury.

Seal of the United States Department of the Treasury. Credit: U.S. Government. 

There’s another whistleblower complaint in Washington. This time, from an IRS official. The complaint alleges that at least one Treasury Department appointee tried to interfere with an annual audit of President Trump’s and Vice President Mike Pence’s tax returns. The complaint was first lodged months ago, but now specifics from the allegations are surfacing.

