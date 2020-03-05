The two men leading the race to become the Democratic presidential nominee are -- let’s face it -- old. Bernie Sanders is 78. Joe Biden is 77. If elected, either of them would be the oldest president to take office. We talk about their health and whether we need to know more. Neither Biden nor Sanders has released his full record -- despite promising to do so.
In their 70s, are Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders healthy enough to be president?
Credits
Guest:
Dan Diamond - Politico - @ddiamond
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin