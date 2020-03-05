Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren officially ended her presidential bid. Long before the first debates and voting began in Iowa, Warren was the frontrunner in the race. She soared to the top of the polls with her trademark slogan: “I have a plan for that.” It applied to everything from healthcare policy to higher education to taxing the wealthy. She drew rallies with hours-long selfie lines. But it ultimately didn’t turn into much of anything by the time voters went to the polls.

We should note that Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is still in the race. But Warren bowing out means the quest for the Democratic nomination is realistically down to two white men in their late 70s.

What happened? How are women voters reacting to the departure of the last viable female candidate?