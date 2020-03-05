Anyone who has seen the HBO documentary series “The Jinx” knows the story of Robert Durst. The New York real estate heir is suspected of murdering his wife in the early 1980s -- and his longtime friend Susan Berman almost 20 years later. A Texas jury also acquitted him of killing another man -- his neighbor.

Durst appeared to admit to these murders in the final scenes of that documentary. It is a sordid tale that plays like a Hollywood movie.

But today it’s playing out in an LA court, where Durst is on trial for the murder of his friend Susan Berman.