LGBTQ-owned restaurants to support during Pride Month: N/Soto, Jewel, Socalo and more

Last year Los Angeles celebrated the 50th anniversary of LA Pride, a tradition which became embedded in the community in June 1970 when the organizer, Christopher Street West, became the first in the world to get an actual police permit to parade. In normal years, it’s a raucous and joyous event celebrating individuality and acceptance. In pandemic times, maybe we can celebrate going out to eat at one of these LGBTQ+ owned establishments.

The Abbey - West Hollywood

The huge bar with a bakery in the middle has a big patio terrific for day drinking with snacks.

Casita del Campo - Silver Lake

Long time stalwart in the neighborhood serving combo plates, specials and strong drinks to a lively audience. Occasional drag shows.

Jewel - Silver Lake

Plant-based daytime dining co-founded by Sharky Mcgee, a native of the Philippines.

Liberation Coffee House - West Hollywood

The Los Angeles LGBT Center operates this coffee house as part of their intergenerational culinary program for seniors and youth to prepare them for jobs in hospitality.

Luv2EatThai and Noree Thai - Hollywood

Extensive Thai menu with specials from the province of Phuket, where both chef owners are from.

N/Naka and N/Soto - Culver City and Mid City

N/Naka has two Michelin stars, and N/Soto made a new permanent pandemic pivot to bento boxes.

Socalo - Santa Monica

Long time restaurateurs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken’s only LA restaurant is a Mexican pub with all day dining.

Union and U Street Pizza - Pasadena

Owner Marie Petulla offers a California-centric seasonal Italian menu at Union and New York-style pizza at U Street Pizza.