The planet is approaching catastrophic levels of global warming and irreversible damage within the next decade, according to the most definitive report released by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. To avoid calamity, the U.N. says, the world needs to collectively cut emissions in half by 2030.
World must halve CO2 emissions in 7 years to avoid catastrophe
Credits
Guest:
- Edward Parson - an environmental law professor and faculty director of the UCLA Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment