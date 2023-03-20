On Friday, Wyoming became the first state to ban the use of pills for abortion. Drugs like mifepristone and misoprostol are the most common way to end a pregnancy, accounting for more than half of all abortions in this country, according to research from the Guttmacher Institute. Restricting medication is the latest battleground in the fight over abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.
Wyoming bans abortion drugs. Will other states follow suit?
Credits
Guest:
- Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica