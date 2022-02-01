CA plan to make solar panels more expensive fuels political showdown

If solar panels get more expensive, what would happen to California’s ambitious clean energy goals?

If solar panels get more expensive, what would happen to California’s ambitious clean energy goals? Photo by Shutterstock.

Rooftop solar panels could get more expensive under a plan being weighed by the California Public Utilities Commission. That plan would overhaul a program that tries to incentivize people to install solar panels on their homes.  

It’s set off a big fight — with the solar industry and most environmental groups on one side, arguing that rising prices would crater the thriving industry and threaten California’s ambitious clean energy goals. Utility companies, labor groups, and consumer advocates are on the other side, saying the state’s current program slashes energy bills for rich people and makes poor people pay more. 

Credits

Guest:

  • Sammy Roth - energy reporter for the LA Times, author of the weekly “Boiling Point” newsletter on climate and the environment

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Robin Estrin