Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz: What they mean for Trump’s legal strategy

Ken Starr speaking with attendees at the 2019 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Credit: Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Kenneth Starr was the independent counsel who led the investigation into President Clinton that resulted in his impeachment. Starr is now part of President Trump’s defense team in his impeachment trial that starts Tuesday in the Senate. Alan Dershowitz, one of OJ Simpson’s defense attorneys, is also on Trump’s legal team. Both are high-profile defenders of Trump on Fox News.

