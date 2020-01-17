Kenneth Starr was the independent counsel who led the investigation into President Clinton that resulted in his impeachment. Starr is now part of President Trump’s defense team in his impeachment trial that starts Tuesday in the Senate. Alan Dershowitz, one of OJ Simpson’s defense attorneys, is also on Trump’s legal team. Both are high-profile defenders of Trump on Fox News.
Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz: What they mean for Trump’s legal strategy
