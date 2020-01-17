MLB cheating scandal: What does it mean for the Dodgers going forward?

The Major League Baseball cheating scandal is getting bigger and weirder. Three team managers were fired this week. There are reports of players banging on trash cans and wearing buzzers to tip off batters about which pitches were headed their way. It’s bad for the teams accused of cheating, but really bad for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers lost two World Series to these teams, the Astros in 2017 and the Red Sox who’ve been accused of stealings in 2018.

Dodgers fans are angry about the whole thing too. There’s talk of a class action lawsuit.