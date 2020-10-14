Breweries and wineries in LA County recently got the green light to reopen. But that green light comes with a lot of red tape. The county has issued several restrictions on how breweries and wineries can operate. And some places aren’t sure how they’re going to make it work. Meanwhile bars are still closed.
Want to grab drinks at an LA brewery or winery? Here’s what to do
Credits
Guest:
Melissa Mora Hidalgo - Dr. Beer Butch columnist for LA Taco, and author of “Mozlandia: Morrissey Fans in the Borderlands”
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Angie Perrin