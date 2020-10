Affirmative action in the state of California ended with the passage of Proposition 209 in 1996. But this November, voters will have the opportunity to repeal that decision with Prop 16.

The arguments for and against Prop 16 are the same ones typically made about affirmative action. Opponents say it’s reverse discrimination and that no one should get special treatment. Supporters say it’s necessary to even the playing field for women and people of color.