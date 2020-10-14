Anxiety tripled compared to the last two years and depression quadrupled, according to the Centers for Disease Control. However, the kids might be all right. The percentage of teenagers experiencing depression is actually lower in 2020, new research shows. Apparently more sleep and family time are having a positive impact on them.
More sleep and family time during pandemic means less depression in teens, research shows
