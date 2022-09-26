Arizona restores near-total ban on abortion from Civil War era

Thousands of people march outside the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix to protest the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on June 24, 2022.

Thousands of people march outside the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix to protest the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on June 24, 2022. Credit: Alberto Mariani/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters.

More states are restricting access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer. And laws are becoming clearer in states with pre-Roe bans that haven’t been enforced since the 1970s. That includes Arizona, where a judge ruled on Friday that the state’s Civil War-era prohibition of abortions can now be enforced. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has formed a task force that will monitor whether state abortion laws violate federal laws. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins