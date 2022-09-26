More states are restricting access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer. And laws are becoming clearer in states with pre-Roe bans that haven’t been enforced since the 1970s. That includes Arizona, where a judge ruled on Friday that the state’s Civil War-era prohibition of abortions can now be enforced. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has formed a task force that will monitor whether state abortion laws violate federal laws.