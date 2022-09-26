How did anti-poverty money go to Brett Favre’s pet projects?

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and former Governor Phil Bryant are among the dozens of people implicated in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case. Earlier this year, Mississippi alleged that Favre used state welfare dollars to help build a volleyball stadium at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. His daughter was on the school’s volleyball team at the time.

Now newly released text messages between Favre and the former governor show Favre repeatedly pushed for the funding, even though he received warnings that could be illegal. And a few years later, he tried to do it again — to get money for the school’s football team.