Trump draws support for possible 2024 presidential run, skirting fundraising rules

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando over the weekend, former President Trump implied strongly that he’ll run for president again in two years. Trump hasn’t formally declared or filed paperwork to run. But in a straw poll, nearly 60% of CPAC attendees said he’s their favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed Trump by 30 points.

Also, the Supreme Court today heard a massive climate change case that could shred President Biden's greenhouse gas reduction goals. West Virginia and some of its coal companies are suing the Environmental Protection Agency.