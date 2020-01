Both the Kushner and Trump families are descendents of European immigrants who found success in the United States. They both built real estate empires, and peddled their millions in the machine politics of New York and New Jersey. Now they atop the U.S. government as arguably the two most powerful families in the world.

Andrea Bernstein chronicles all of this in her new book called “American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power.”