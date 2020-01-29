Trump’s legal team: Even if Trump sought reelection aid from Ukraine, it’d be in the national interest

The impeachment trial entered a new phase today: A two-day, 16-hour session where the 100 senators get to ask both sides questions.

Attorney Alan Dershowitz defended President Trump, “Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest. And mostly you’re right. Your election is in the public interest. And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment."

California Congressman and lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff countered: “To target their political opponent is wrong and corrupt. Period. End of story. And if you allow a president to rationalize that conduct, rationalize jeopardizing the nation’s security to benefit himself because he believes that his opponent should be investigated by a foreign power, that is impeachable.”