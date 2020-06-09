Sen. Cory Booker, other Democrats want to eliminate qualified immunity

Senator Cory Booker is one of several Democratic lawmakers who wants to end qualified immunity for police officers. Photo credit: Jamelle Bouie/Wikimedia Commons

Several Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate want to overturn qualified immunity, a 50-year-old Supreme Court doctrine that’s been used to protect police accused of using excessive force in civil suits. Reuters recently analyzed more than 500 cases where qualified immunity was used.

