KCRW reporter Anna Scott has spent the past year following one woman, Christine Curtiss, through LA’s homeless services system, and getting to know the neighbors who ended up changing Curtiss’ life. All of this is documented in KCRW’s new series “Samaritans.”

In episode two, after a long time waiting, a social worker takes Curtiss to the Venice Family Clinic, where she applies for food stamps and health care. She also has her first doctor's appointment in about a decade.