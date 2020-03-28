Thousands dead, leaders test positive: Europe still struggles to flatten coronavirus curve

Italy is still facing a dire situation: More than 8,200 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded. In Italy’s northern region, sirens are now a constant presence. Other countries are also facing a growing crisis. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he tested positive for COVID-19, while Spain reported its deadliest day so far, with nearly 800 deaths reported today. 

