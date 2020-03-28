While California braces for another weekend at home, states nationwide are adapting different tactics during the COVID-19 outbreak. In Mississippi, Governor Tate Reed just reopened restaurants, saying Mississippi will never be China. But data shows the U.S. has now surpassed China in the number of coronavirus cases. Cities like New Orleans, Boston and Detroit are seeing spikes in cases. In response, many are calling for the federal government to set uniform rules to help flatten the curve and keep the U.S. safe.