With theaters nationwide closed, we talk about what you can stream at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Crip Camp” is a documentary about a 1970s summer camp for teens with disabilities, from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.

“Uncorked” tells the story of a young black man who pursues his dream of becoming a sommelier.

Science-fiction thriller “Vivarium” follows a couple trapped in their home.

“The Hunt” is the satirical, horror film about strangers hunted by a group of wealthy Americans.