‘Crip Camp,’ ‘Uncorked,’ ‘Vivarium’: What to stream during COVID-19

A scene from “Crip Camp.” Credit: Netflix.

With theaters nationwide closed, we talk about what you can stream at home during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Crip Camp” is a documentary about a 1970s summer camp for teens with disabilities, from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company. 

“Uncorked” tells the story of a young black man who pursues his dream of becoming a sommelier. 

Science-fiction thriller “Vivarium” follows a couple trapped in their home. 

“The Hunt” is the satirical, horror film about strangers hunted by a group of wealthy Americans.

Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International - @TimGrierson, Katie Walsh - reviews films for the Tribune News Service and the Los Angeles Times - @katiewalshstx

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin