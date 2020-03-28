Dine-1-1 teams up with Josef Centeno and other chefs to feed health care workers

This restaurant in downtown Culver City, like many others in LA, is offering only takeout and delivery. And so, a new nonprofit is stepping up to help restaurants and medical workers with food during this coronavirus outbreak.

Photo by Amy Ta.

Many LA restaurants are offering takeout or delivery only. Some are now operating like grocery stores. Others are providing meals for health care workers on frontlines. Dine-1-1, a new nonprofit, has teamed up with local chefs to help restaurants and medical workers at the same time. 

Lola Glaudini - actress, director and writer; co-founder of Dine-1-1

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin