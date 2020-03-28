Many LA restaurants are offering takeout or delivery only. Some are now operating like grocery stores. Others are providing meals for health care workers on frontlines. Dine-1-1, a new nonprofit, has teamed up with local chefs to help restaurants and medical workers at the same time.
Dine-1-1 teams up with Josef Centeno and other chefs to feed health care workers
Credits
Guest:
Lola Glaudini - actress, director and writer; co-founder of Dine-1-1
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin