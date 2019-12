The Hallmark Channel is airing Christmas movies multiple times a day until the year ends. Hallmark has 40 new Christmas movies this year. The channel is known for love stories and happy endings -- but also for stories of straight white couples.

Last week, Hallmark pulled an ad showing two brides getting married. A spokesman for the channel said the couple’s kiss violated their policies. A few days and a ton of backlash later, they’re now reinstating the ad.