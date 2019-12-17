Waters off the California Coast are acidifying twice as fast as the global average, and humans are to blame. That’s according to a new study. Greenhouse gas emissions are heading toward record highs. When carbon dioxide mixes with seawater, acid levels go up, and ocean critters can’t build strong enough shells and vegetation dies. Unhealthy ocean water off the west coast means some of the country’s most valuable fisheries are at risk.
Ocean acidity off California coast is decimating marine life
