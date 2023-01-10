Today President Biden is in Mexico City for the so-called Three Amigos Summit between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. But on Monday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (aka AMLO) claimed the U.S. hasn’t done anything substantive in the region since the Kennedy administration. But Biden pointed out that the U.S. has spent tens of billions of dollars in Latin America over the past decade and a half. Biden’s trip marks the first visit by a U.S. president to Mexico in nearly 10 years, as the two countries struggle to tackle immigration and the smuggling of fentanyl into the U.S.