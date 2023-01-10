Fentanyl smuggling is complicating US-Mexico diplomacy

U.S. President Joe Biden meets his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at North American Leaders’ Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, January 10, 2023.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at North American Leaders’ Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, January 10, 2023. Photo by REUTERS/Henry Romero.

Today President Biden is in Mexico City for the so-called Three Amigos Summit between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. But on Monday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (aka AMLO) claimed the U.S. hasn’t done anything substantive in the region since the Kennedy administration. But Biden pointed out that the U.S. has spent tens of billions of dollars in Latin America over the past decade and a half. Biden’s trip marks the first visit by a U.S. president to Mexico in nearly 10 years, as the two countries struggle to tackle immigration and the smuggling of fentanyl into the U.S.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins