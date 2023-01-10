Comedy can be a useful way to understand and maybe cope with Earth’s bleak future. That’s according to Kasha Patel, a Washington Post writer and editor who covers climate change and the environment. She writes their “Hidden Planet” column.

“It's very complicated when you talk about these big issues. … Sometimes the facts aren't going to be the thing that appeals to other people because they're basing it more out of emotion,” Patel tells KCRW.

She shares her best climate joke: “Climate change is one of the hardest things to write about, which is why I admire all the comedians who did it here. But a quick joke for the audience is: My comedy career is a lot like climate change. It's pretty unbelievable, even though there's evidence of it occurring all around us.”