Valentine’s Day: Express kindness with these gift ideas

Valentine’s might seem like a frivolous holiday, but this year let’s expand its meaning to not just romantic love but kindness. Get a little something for that person who showed up for you this past month. Bring sweetness to someone who could use it. And for that friend who needs a break from cooking, show up with a special selection, whether board or box from a local cheese shop.

Sweet

ChocoVivo

ChocoVivo is a really interesting company. The owner, Patricia Tsai, decided to partner with cacao farmers in Mexico, and in fact created the first women’s cooperative of cacao farmers there. They make chocolate using Mayan techniques, so expect the texture to be different, more like Mexican chocolate. They have a line of bars that are vegan and made with coconut sugar, and I really like their bags of chocolate-covered almonds and raisins. They also make skin care products, so why not put together a basket of candy and moisturizers?

Over at Curtis Stone’s The Pie Room, executive pastry chef and talented confectioner Mitzi Reyes wants you to feel the love this Valentine’s Day, so she crafted Love Potion #9. It’s made of vanilla caramel, chocolate crunch, and vanilla marshmallow, and is a beautiful pink color. Their adorable strawberry cake is made with vanilla joconde, strawberry jam, strawberry mousse, and basil cremeux. Run, do not walk to the phone. Yes, the phone to pre-order at (323) 863-8220. Their individual savory pies are next-level, as well as the sweet ones. You could get two for dinner, one savory and one sweet.

Valerie Confections

I have to include Valerie in this roundup. Everything they make is exquisite, from boxed bons bons in a variety of flavors to my addiction, her Good Mix, a crunchy combo of almonds, pumpkin seeds, and cocoa nibs in a magical lightly-salted, sweet-and-savory chocolate situation. But it’s Valerie’s rose petal petits fours that are legendary and were my gift to my mom for years on the holiday. We interviewed her for the Market Report last week. If someone in your circle is attached to buttered toast and jam, Valerie’s jams use fruit from the farmers markets and are excellent.

Savory

Leah Park’s Milk Farm in Eagle Rock specializes in charcuterie boards and picnic boxes. The boxes contain cheese, salame, olives, nuts, and crackers. Their special Valentine choices range from $55 to $90 You can upgrade to add beer or wine, and don’t forget their chocolate chip cookies topped with Jacobson salt. Order 24 hours in advance or face a rush fee. They have these gorgeous crackers covered with flowers and herbs. While you’re there, get a jar of Ojai apricot habañero jam. All proceeds go to the Pasadena Humane Society.

The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills is justly famous. Put yourself in the hands of Domenick DiBartolomeo and ask him to create a combination gift of cheeses, charcuterie and some of his splendid tapenades and pestos. They are unique and so useful.