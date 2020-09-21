‘Schitt's Creek,’ ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Succession’ won big at virtual Emmys

Alexis (Annie Murphy), Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), David (Dan Levy) in “Schitt’s Creek” season six. The show had never won an Emmy during its prior five seasons, then it swept the comedy awards on Sunday.

Alexis (Annie Murphy), Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), David (Dan Levy) in “Schitt’s Creek” season six. The show had never won an Emmy during its prior five seasons, then it swept the comedy awards on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Pop TV

Jimmy Kimmel hosted Sunday night’s annual television awards. He stood solo in an empty arena. Coronavirus gags and jokes peppered the broadcast. First responders and essential workers were thanked. The Black Lives Matter movement also had a presence. But all in all, it was an unremarkable night, and the wins were predictable.

