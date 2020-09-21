Jimmy Kimmel hosted Sunday night’s annual television awards. He stood solo in an empty arena. Coronavirus gags and jokes peppered the broadcast. First responders and essential workers were thanked. The Black Lives Matter movement also had a presence. But all in all, it was an unremarkable night, and the wins were predictable.
‘Schitt's Creek,’ ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Succession’ won big at virtual Emmys
Credits
Guest:
Melanie McFarland - TV critic, Salon - @McTelevision
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes