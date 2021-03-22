UK sparks movement on women’s safety and policing, following murder of Sarah Everard

London residents are pushing Parliament to kill a bill that would give law enforcement officers more power to control protesters. It comes as police violently broke up a peaceful protest last weekend, when women gathered to mark the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who was allegedly died at the hands of a police officer when walking home one night in South London.

Vigils and protests resulted from women’s social media posts about their fears and stories of sexaul assault and feeling unsafe. Those peaceful protests became violent after London Metro police manhandled and scuffled with women to get the crowd to disperse. The police argued that protesters were violating COVID-19 restrictions.