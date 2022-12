Academy Award winner Julia Reichert died last week after a battle with cancer. She was 76. The documentarian dedicated her career to filming the working class, and made it her mission to highlight the lives of American workers — with the aim of making the workforce better for all.

KCRW’s past interviews with Reichert:

-‘American Factory:' Culture clash between American workers and Chinese factory owners

-‘9to5’ documentary: 10 Boston secretaries started a movement for women’s workplace rights