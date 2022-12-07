The U.S. Supreme Court heard nearly three hours of oral arguments in one of the biggest cases of this term. The judicial body will decide whether or not state courts have any power to review legislative maps and overturn state election laws. It’s a fringe legal idea known as “independent state legislature theory.” If the court sides with the North Carolina lawmakers who brought the case, it could upend how elections are run in the country and have massive implications for all future contests.
SCOTUS hears case that could ‘completely upend elections’ in US
Credits
Guest:
- Rick Hasen - professor of law and the director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA - @rickhasen