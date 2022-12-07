Why was Warnock-Walker election so close? GOP dominance in GA, hyper-partisanship

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is joined onstage by his mother Verlene Warnock, children Chloe and Caleb, and other family members during an election night party, U.S., December 6, 2022.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is joined onstage by his mother Verlene Warnock, children Chloe and Caleb, and other family members during an election night party, U.S., December 6, 2022. Photo by REUTERS/Carlos Barria.

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock beat former football star Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff election. That means Democrats now have a clear majority in the U.S. Senate, so there’s no need for a vice presidential tie-breaker. Walker’s defeat is another high-profile loss for a candidate handpicked by former President Donald Trump. Warnock’s win takes place in a state where every other Republican up for statewide office won last month. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins