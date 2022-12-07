Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock beat former football star Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff election. That means Democrats now have a clear majority in the U.S. Senate, so there’s no need for a vice presidential tie-breaker. Walker’s defeat is another high-profile loss for a candidate handpicked by former President Donald Trump. Warnock’s win takes place in a state where every other Republican up for statewide office won last month.