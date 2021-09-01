Polls show Governor Gavin Newsom has a slight lead in his race to hang onto his job. An average from fivethirtyeight.com shows 51% of voters are against the recall. But turnout is key, and some Democrats are worried one important part of their base — Latinos — won’t turn out in big enough numbers to help keep Newsom in power.
Can Latinos help give Newsom a much-needed political push in the recall election?
Credits
Guests:
- Paul Mitchell - Vice President of Political Data Inc, a bipartisan voter data firm; former Democratic political consultant - @paulmitche11
- Amanda Renteria - former national political director for Hillary Clinton, and former gubernatorial candidate in 2018