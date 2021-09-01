Can Latinos help give Newsom a much-needed political push in the recall election?

The official mail-in ballot and voter information guide for the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election sits inside a home in San Diego, California on Monday, August 23, 2021. Photo by Rishi Deka/Sipa USA.

Polls show Governor Gavin Newsom has a slight lead in his race to hang onto his job. An average from fivethirtyeight.com shows 51% of voters are against the recall. But turnout is key, and some Democrats are worried one important part of their base  — Latinos — won’t turn out in big enough numbers to help keep Newsom in power.

