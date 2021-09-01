After 70 years, Malibu wants to separate itself from Santa Monica in school district scuffle

Citing an unequal education and distribution of resources, Malibu is trying to call it quits from its school district union with Santa Monica.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District could be headed for a long and expensive separation. Malibu has long complained that its students aren’t getting an equal education — that resources, classes, and programs aren’t equally distributed. But the split could deal a financial blow to Santa Monica, where the median household income is a lot lower than in Malibu. 

