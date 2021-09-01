The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District could be headed for a long and expensive separation. Malibu has long complained that its students aren’t getting an equal education — that resources, classes, and programs aren’t equally distributed. But the split could deal a financial blow to Santa Monica, where the median household income is a lot lower than in Malibu.
After 70 years, Malibu wants to separate itself from Santa Monica in school district scuffle
