House Democrats charged President Trump with two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. This week, Trump’s defense team is arguing that those two actions do not constitute crimes, and thus Trump cannot be impeached.

Also, in a 5-4 decision today, the Supreme Court says the Trump administration can begin enforcing its “public charge” rule. This rule would allow the government to deny green cards to immigrants who used public benefits such as Medicaid or food stamps.