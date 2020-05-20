Many business insurance policies don't cover lost costs during a pandemic

Some companies have taken a big hit due to COVID-19 and they aren’t getting much help from their insurance policies.

Frequently when there’s an interruption to a business that the owner couldn’t control, the insurance policy covers it. But with coronavirus, that’s not happening for a lot of businesses. Some restaurants are forced to close and they aren’t eligible for insurance payments. How can these industries reopen if they can’t get insurance to cover an outbreak?

