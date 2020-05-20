Frequently when there’s an interruption to a business that the owner couldn’t control, the insurance policy covers it. But with coronavirus, that’s not happening for a lot of businesses. Some restaurants are forced to close and they aren’t eligible for insurance payments. How can these industries reopen if they can’t get insurance to cover an outbreak?
Many business insurance policies don't cover lost costs during a pandemic
