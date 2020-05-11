UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now encouraging Britons to “stay alert” instead of staying home. The UK isn’t alone in trying to figure out how to restart their economies. France is opening salons. Shanghai Disneyland reopened with temperature checks and masks for a limited number of visitors.

The U.S. has a mixed message with some states continuing to shelter in place and others lifting or loosening restrictions — despite the virus infiltrating the walls of the White House. Polls show many Americans don’t want the nation opened until it’s safe. And the experience in other countries that have tried to re-open is mixed. Outbreaks have popped up in South Korea and Germany. For the first time in over a month, Wuhan, China has reported a small, new cluster.