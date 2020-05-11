Trump’s financial records, the electoral college on the Supreme Court’s docket this week

Hosted by
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Photo credit: U.S. Department of State, Flickr.

The Supreme Court will hear a couple of big cases this week. On Tuesday: Whether President Trump can block the release of his financial records. Wednesday: Whether electoral college voters must vote for the presidential candidate who wins their state — or if they can vote for whomever they want. The arguments will be done over a conference call, so anyone can listen in. 

