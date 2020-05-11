The Supreme Court will hear a couple of big cases this week. On Tuesday: Whether President Trump can block the release of his financial records. Wednesday: Whether electoral college voters must vote for the presidential candidate who wins their state — or if they can vote for whomever they want. The arguments will be done over a conference call, so anyone can listen in.
Trump’s financial records, the electoral college on the Supreme Court’s docket this week
Guest:
Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes