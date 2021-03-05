‘Coming 2 America’ is a nostalgia fest, says critic. Will you enjoy it if you haven’t seen the original?

Critics review Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” starring Kelly Marie Tran as a warrior princess on a mission to restore peace to her country in Southeast Asia; “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy about an African prince coming to America to find a wife, and this time he’s going back to find an heir; “Pixie,” a comedy/action starring Olivia Cooke as an Irish woman set on avenging her mother’s death, but when her plan goes horribly wrong, she has to flee from threatening priests; “My Salinger Year,” about an aspiring writer who takes a job for a literary agent representing JD Salinger, and ends up tasked with addressing his fan mail.