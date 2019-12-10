Four years ago, Southern California craft brewer Ballast Point was sold for $1 billion. The person who bought it also owned Corona, Pacifico and Modelo. But last week, that owner sold it again to a tiny Chicago brewery called Kings & Convicts, which many locals hadn’t heard of.
Chicago microbrewery buys one of the biggest names in craft beer
Credits
Guest:
Josh Noel - Chicago Tribune; author of “Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch and How Craft Beer Became Big Business"
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Brian Hardzinski