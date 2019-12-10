We look at the historical precedent leading up to today’s impeachment announcement against Trump. Richard Nixon resigned before the House could vote to impeach him, but they did approve three articles against him: obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and contempt of Congress. Clinton was impeached for lying to the grand jury and obstructing justice. Andrew Johnson was also threatened with impeachment.
How do today’s articles of impeachment compare to those of the past?
